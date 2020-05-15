Amazon ensures safe deliveries; Trump to cut off ties with China

Amazon India said that it has made nearly 100 changes in its on-ground operations to maintain social distancing in its buildings and ensure safe deliveries for customers, associates, employees and partners; Announcing second tranche of economic package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the central government will provide free food grain supply to migrants for next 2 months. This will benefit about 8 crore migrants, says FM; US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the world that has killed nearly 300,000 people globally, including over 80,000 in America. Watch this and more on News Blast.



