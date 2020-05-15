Jeff Bezos may become world's first trillionaire in 6 years; Mukesh Ambani in 13 years: Report

Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire in six years, by the year 2026, says a report. The Amazon CEO might achieve that feat by the time he is 62. The report, 'The Trillion Dollar Club', by Comparisun, that advises small businesses stated that Jeff Bezos is on track to become the world's first trillionaire despite losing an estimated $38 billion after his divorce with MacKenzie Bezos. "Jeff Bezos is still by far the world's richest person and his net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years, which could potentially see him become the world's first trillionaire as early as 2026, at which point he'll be aged 62," says the report. Bezos currently has a net worth of $143.9 billion.

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is estimated to become a trillionaire in 13 years by the year 2033. The Reliance Industries Chairman would be 75 years at that point. According to the Forbes Rich List, Ambani is the 15th richest individual in the world with a net worth of $53.3 billion.

Also read: BT BUZZ: Why Mukesh Ambani's debt reduction plan for RIL is going to be tricky

Chairman of Evergrande Group Xu Jiayin is expected to become the second trillionaire by the year 2028, followed by Jack Ma, according to Comparisun. Alibaba's Jack Ma is expected to become a trillionaire by 2030 at which point he would be 65. Chairman of Tencent, Ma Huateng is expected to become a trillionaire by 2033, along with Ambani and Bernard Arnault, Chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy. Arnault would be 84 at that point.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would become the youngest trillionaire at the age of 51 in the year 2036, the report estimated. Former Microsoft CEO and owner of Los Angeles Clippers Steve Ballmer is likely to become a trillionaire by 2040, Dell Chairman Michael Dell by 2048, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin by 2051.

After Apple that became a trillion-dollar company in 2018 and Microsoft that followed suit in 2019, Comparisun estimates Google and Amazon to become trillion-dollar companies this year. They are estimated to be followed by Facebook in 2022, Berkshire Hathaway and Visa in 2023 and Alibaba in 2024.

Also read: BT BUZZ: Don't be naive! Reliance Jio-Facebook deal is a partnership of unequals

"For both (individuals and companies), we then calculated the average yearly % growth over the last five years and applied this rate of growth for each future year to try and predict how the value will change," said Comparisun about their methodology.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's 5 global friends

Also read: Mukesh Ambani surpasses Jack Ma as Asia's richest man after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal