Amit Shah will be in league of Hitler, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing remark on Home Minister Amit Shah at the Lok Sabha today. After Shah tabled the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the Parliament, Owaisi said Amit Shah would be classified in "the league of Hitler". "I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," said Owaisi. Watch the video for more.

