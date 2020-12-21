 Apple puts Wistron on probation; Health ministry discusses new virus strain : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Apple puts Wistron on probation; Health ministry discusses new virus strain

BusinessToday.In | December 21, 2020

Apple has put iPhone-maker Wistron on probation following the debacle at Karnataka's Naraspura plant; State-owned carrier Air India is likely to conclude privatisation in the next fiscal as the divestment process may take a little over three months of 2020-21; The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK). Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: India suspends flights from UK till Dec 31



    More from this section
    03:13
    London under lockdown due to alarm over new COVID variant
    01:02
    US nurse faints after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot
    22:05
    PM lauds Ratan Tata, says group played key role in India's development
    02:48
    PM lashes out at the Opposition ; Food industry to re-employ 1 million people
    03:08
    Govt to spend Rs 10,000 cr to vaccinate 30 cr Indians on priority
    02:50
    Delhi starts vaccination training; Tata Motors to buy Marcopolo's stake
    03:23
    Farmers' protests take a toll on businesses as goods remain in factories
    56:53
    Voices from India Inc react to the farmers' protests, govt's proposals
    03:09
    Bitcoin crosses $20k mark; COVID slows auto sector recovery
    02:37
    Agitating farmers brave the winter chill as protests continue
    01:39
    Senior citizens to get a massive concession on Air India ticket fare
    02:34
    Infosys has reinvented itself: Nilekani; WHO on affordable vaccines
    03:17
    Farmers' protest halts work in 1,800 factories, daily losses pegged at Rs 3500 cr
    01:25
    New fast-spreading variant of coronavirus found in London, WHO confirms it
    04:48
    Why contract farming should be a choice and not thrust on farmers
    02:23
    Rel accuses Airtel, Voda Idea of 'unethical campaign'; Nokia enters laptop segment
    04:29
    Labs making money by issuing fake Covid tests reports, exposed
    01:34
    Apple launches investigation into vandalism at Wistron's iphone facility
    03:09
    Banerjee on remedy for India's bad debt; Covaxin safe for use, says Illa
    01:40
    BMC's action plan to vaccinate Mumbai against COVID-19
    02:25
    Samsung to invest Rs 4,825 cr in India, move unit from China
    02:17
    Five genes linked to severe COVID-19; Industry output grows 3.6%
    02:40
    Airbnb's valuation crosses $100 bn; how it made a stunning comeback
    02:38
    Walmart to triple annual exports; Centre on AI disinvestment
    02:57
    Farmers intensify protests, threaten to block railway tracks
    07:43
    PM launches work for new parliament building with hi-tech facilities
    03:12
    Farmers reject Centre's proposal; Google's top-searched terms of 2020
    03:42
    Farmers reject govt proposal, to intensify protests nationwide
    04:33
    The need for corporate-backed banks for funding infra and MSMEs
    03:53
    Bill Gates lauds India's innovations; Can India achieve its EV ambitions?
    03:14
    3 COVID vaccines being considered in India for emergency use
    06:31
    Indian economy will bounce back from pandemic: Ambani
    01:43
    A 90-year-old woman becomes first in the world to receive Pfizer vaccine
    02:27
    Jet Airways to resume operations; SII applies for emergency use of Covishield
    03:18
    Russia begins mass vaccination in Moscow with Sputnik V
    01:41
    Historic moment for UK as first COVID vaccine doses arrive in hospitals
    02:41
    Jio-Google Android phone launch delayed; Dabur, Marico approach ASCI
    04:09
    Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh'; Opposition parties extend support
    01:50
    ED seizes Mallya's assets; FB to remove false claims about COVID vaccines;
    06:47
    COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi