Apple puts Wistron on probation; Health ministry discusses new virus strain

Apple has put iPhone-maker Wistron on probation following the debacle at Karnataka's Naraspura plant; State-owned carrier Air India is likely to conclude privatisation in the next fiscal as the divestment process may take a little over three months of 2020-21; The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK). Watch this and more on News Blast.

