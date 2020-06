In a veiled attack on self-reliance programme 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' proposed by PM Narendra Modi, former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has said, 'self-sufficient globalisation is almost an oxymoron'. He said if India turns protectionist it cannot be a globally exporting power. Watch him talk about India's current rate of growth, the challenging times ahead and how India can tackle them.