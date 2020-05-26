Atma Nirbhar Bharat: How India can turn into a reliable manufacturing hub

Business leaders from across sectors shared their vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat at India Today's e-Conclave 2020. Sanjay Nayar, Partner and CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) India, shared his views on how the initiative could serve as a great manufacturing opportunity for India. He said that a lot of countries were looking to set up manufacturing units in India. Agreeing with the central government's efforts, he added that the country needed a robust banking system for the approval process. If that could be centralised, a single window could be used to clear all the small and big projects. Watch the video for more.



