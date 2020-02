On Day 2 of the ongoing Auto Expo, Hyundai brand ambassador and actor Shahrukh Khan unveiled the new Creta . The car is scheduled to launch in the month of March. The price in India might be in the range of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a completely revamped front fascia and the interiors have been reworked too. It will have BS6-compliant engines. Watch the video for more.