 Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials

BusinessToday.In | January 8, 2021

Bharat Biotech has sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek its approval for trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19. The firm recently introduced Covaxin vaccine in India, which has been approved for emergency use in the country. The trials for nasal vaccine will be conducted on at least 30-45 volunteers above the age of 18 years at four trial sites in the country, including Bhubaneswar, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Phase 1 vaccination to cost govt Rs 21,000-27,000 crore: SBI Research



    More from this section
    03:53
    Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
    03:21
    Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
    03:13
    Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
    02:11
    Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
    03:00
    China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
    21:06
    World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
    04:39
    Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
    02:04
    Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
    02:39
    Bharat Biotech chief Dr Ella on vaccine efficacy controversy
    06:47
    Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation
    02:48
    First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children
    01:31
    We need a national task force on pandemics to plug gaps: Dr Ella
    01:39
    We don't want to use the pandemic to make money: Bharat Biotech CMD
    02:38
    Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella on ways to beat the next pandemic
    01:53
    Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella
    04:25
    WHO chief, Bill Gates hail India for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts
    02:35
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected to be missing for 2 months
    02:25
    Deadlock continues between farmers and Centre; UK scientists worried about COVID variant
    01:36
    Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India
    21:19
    Covishield priced at Rs 200 for Indian govt, one-fifth of actual price: Poonawalla
    02:17
    Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs
    03:17
    Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates
    02:39
    Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?
    03:18
    UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
    05:09
    Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
    06:05
    An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant
    49:10
    Top economists Abhijit Banerjee and Arvind Panagariya face off over farm laws
    02:41
    Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL
    01:31
    Nations begin to deliver coronavirus vaccine shots amid threat of new strain
    02:33
    New strain of coronavirus enters India, UK flight ban extended
    02:49
    Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin protects against mutant; UK flight ban extended
    01:51
    New Year celebration in times of COVID: Rules for your state
    01:56
    Two-day vaccine dry run concludes successfully in 4 states
    02:53
    Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari
    01:41
    Inside the first-ever fully-automated driverless metro on the Magenta line
    04:52
    PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train in Delhi
    01:27
    As Ratan Tata turns 83, a look at his remarkable achievements
    03:40
    Does direct stock investment worry you? Safer ways to invest in US equities
    02:42
    India begins dry run for vaccination; WHO Chief warns of more pandemics
    19:15
    Ten lessons to take away from the unprecedented year of 2020