Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials

Bharat Biotech has sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek its approval for trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19. The firm recently introduced Covaxin vaccine in India, which has been approved for emergency use in the country. The trials for nasal vaccine will be conducted on at least 30-45 volunteers above the age of 18 years at four trial sites in the country, including Bhubaneswar, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Watch the video for more.

