Big win for Cyrus Mistry, NCLAT restores him as chairman of Tata Group

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry has been restored as executive chairman of Tata Group by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. NCLAT has declared the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman illegal. Mistry was the 6th chairman of Tata Sons but was ousted in 2016. He had taken over as chairman in the year 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. Ratan Tata and Mistry had fallen out over issues including key investment decisions. Mistry is the single largest shareholder in Tata Sons. Watch the video for more.