Bihar migrants' hunt for employment continues, look up to other states

The Bihar election blocked out the trauma of 30 lakh migrant workers who, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and destitution, had trudged back hundreds of miles to their native places, they had fled once. They are developed by India's developed states, where industries have been complaining of slow progress post unlocking, due to the lack of migrant workers from Bihar. Now, with the second mass migration in seven months, the migrants look up to move to the other states for employment, to secure their future. Watch the video for more.

