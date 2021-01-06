Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, another scare has come to haunt the country, that of the bird flu, also called avian influenza. The flu has come as a double whammy for states that are already fighting their biggest battle against COVID-19. The affected states include Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala. The disease is highly contagious among birds and can be fatal. It can also be transmitted to humans. Watch the video for more.

