Business Today honours Most Powerful Women of India

Business Today, India's largest business magazine, on Sunday felicitated the Most Powerful Women in business and economy. The awards were aimed at honouring remarkable Indian women who have made outstanding contributions to their organisations and set new standards of administration and performance across corporate India and the economy. The event was the 17th edition of Business Today's India's Most Powerful Women Awards, which was held on October 3 and October 4. Watch the video for more.

