The unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections in India has prompted wealthy families to escape the country by private jet. Amid the mounting COVID-19 crisis in India and reports of oxygen, hospital bed, and drug shortages, the country's tycoons and others who can pay fares running into millions of rupees are booking flights to safe dens in Europe, the Indian Ocean, and the Middle East. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Amazon distributing American ventilators under USIBC aid to India