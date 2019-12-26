Chidambaram to BJP: 2020 NPR different from 2010 NPR

Chidambaram's Congress party has accused the government of trying to link the NPR with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Former Home Minister P Chidambaram claims the National Population Register approved by the Modi government is different "in terms of the text as well as the context" of data collection done in 2010. P Chidambaram claimed the government had a "sinister" agenda. Chidambaram's Congress party has accused the government of trying to link the NPR with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) -- a controversial citizenship verification drive meant to identify illegal immigrants, so far implemented only in Assam. Watch the video to know what Chidambaram had to say.