Chidambaram to BJP: 2020 NPR different from 2010 NPR

December 26, 2019
Chidambaram's Congress party has accused the government of trying to link the NPR with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Former Home Minister P Chidambaram claims the National Population Register approved by the Modi government is different "in terms of the text as well as the context" of data collection done in 2010. P Chidambaram claimed the government had a "sinister" agenda. Chidambaram's Congress party has accused the government of trying to link the NPR with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) -- a controversial citizenship verification drive meant to identify illegal immigrants, so far implemented only in Assam. Watch the video to know what Chidambaram had to say.


