China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses

India's plan to screen foreign direct investments from neighbouring countries has Chinese firms concerned that such scrutiny will affect their projects and delay deals in one of Asia's most lucrative investment markets; As the government chalks out plan to bring the economy back on track, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has recommended several measures, including reduction in cost of transportation and logistics, privatisation of discoms, availability of long-term credits, ease of doing business, simplification of taxation and labour market reforms; As lockdown completes a month, clamour for a stimulus package has picked up with various sectors asking the government for help as the economy comes to a standstill. The government is now looking at various options to help businesses, especially MSMEs. Watch this and more on News Blast.



