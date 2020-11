Who doesn't want to own a dream home! If you have been planning for it for a long time, now is the time to go for it. Home loan interest rates have fallen to multi-year lows. There are festive offers too to get more concessions on interest rates or low or nil loan processing charges. Check out interest rates and festive treats across all banks in this video.

