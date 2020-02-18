Coronavirus: FM dispels fears of impact on Indian economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that prices will not increase in the short term due to disrupted supply from China in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. Addressing the media after talking to industry representatives, the Finance Minister said that the government will soon announce measures to address the impact of coronavirus outbreak on India Inc."There are no concerns about price rise so far due to Coronavirus," Sitharaman said. Watch the video for more.

Also read: FM Sitharaman quells fears of coronavirus impact on Indian economy

Also watch: Coronavirus: Will China be able to re-open factories amid the outbreak?







