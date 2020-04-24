Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men

Coronavirus has turned out to become an employment calamity for millions of people around the world, with people losing their jobs and livelihoods amid the ongoing pandemic situation. As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic roll through economies, reducing employment opportunities and triggering layoffs, temporary workers, the majority of whom are women, are expected to bear the heaviest brunt of job losses. Women, whose participation in the labour market is often considered as a temporary employment, are more likely to lose their jobs than men. Watch the video for more.





