Coronavirus: Indian traders begin to bear the brunt

With coronavirus (2019-nCoV) being declared a global emergency, the entire world is starting to feel the impact of the massive outbreak. The disease has claimed many lives and infected over 48,000 people in China alone. Chinese economy is slowly beginning to take the hit. Indian traders are already feeling the impact. Major sectors that would be impacted include automobile, pharmaceuticals and technology hardware. Most hardware parts are made in China and all essential chemicals in the pharma sector come from there. Hyundai decided to shut down its three South Korea plants due to shortage of a wiring harness that was no longer available from a supplier in China. If this continues then Indian markets will also be affected. Watch the video for more.



