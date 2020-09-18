COVID vaccine may be available in India by Nov: Russian fund CEO

Russian COVID-19 vaccine, 'Sputnik-V' which has been launched in Russia, may soon become the first official vaccine to be launched in India if clearances are granted. For this, GV Prasad-led Dr Reddy's Laboratories has signed a pact with Russia's sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture around 10 crore vaccines in India. Both have been planning to roll out the vaccine in India as early as November. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev spoke to India Today TV about the plans for the launch of vaccine in India. Watch this exclusive interview to know more.

Also Read: Russian coronavirus vaccine: 1 in 7 volunteers report side-effects