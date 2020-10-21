Delhi pollution: Toxic air causing breathing discomfort

Pollution levels dipped slightly in the national capital on Tuesday morning due to favourable wind speed, with the air quality still being in the 'poor' category. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the air quality index (AQI) is likely to slip to the 'very poor' category by Wednesday due to a change in the wind direction and a reduction in the wind speed. The air pollution in Delhi is presenting a great challenge to people with breathing problems. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227 on Tuesday, with an average AQI of 244 on Monday, 254 on Sunday and 287 on Saturday. Watch the video for more.

