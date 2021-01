Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said that unlike the clinical trials of AstraZeneca vaccine (which has been licensed to Serum Institute of India), Bharat Biotech did not try to suppress the side effects of vaccine by giving paracetamol to the volunteers. He also said that for his company safety came first. Watch him in conversation with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today.

