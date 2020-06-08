Gautam Adani bets big on India; Jio raises Rs 5,683 cr from ADIA

Jio Platforms on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 5,683.50 crore by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); The Delhi government on Sunday outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run; The recent slump in economic growth notwithstanding, India will be one of the world's top consumption centres and a manufacturing and services hub for the next several decades, billionaire Gautam Adani has said. Watch this and more on News Blast.



