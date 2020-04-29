Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads

Millions of jobs in the global tourism industry could be lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted travel like no other event in history and caused 96 per cent of all worldwide destinations to introduce restrictions in response to the outbreak. Almost all global destinations have imposed restrictions on travel since January 2020, including complete bans on all travel as they work to contain the pandemic. The UNWTO called on all governments to continuously review travel restrictions and ease or lift them as soon as it is safe to do so. But the harm done is irreversible in the short run. Watch the video for more.



