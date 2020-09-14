Harsh Vardhan offers to get first vaccine shot; DGCA on photography inside flights

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that he will be the first person to take COVID-19 vaccine so as to dispel the "trust deficit" around the same; Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express is planning to create 30,000 seasonal roles across its operations over the next few weeks; The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday clarified that passengers can take photos and videos inside flights. Watch this and more on News Blast.

