Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced new subsidies for employers and employees under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana. The minister said that EPFO-registered companies who bring in new employees will receive these benefits from the government. The scheme will be available for two years for employees hired between October 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Watch the video for more.

