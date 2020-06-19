How Reliance Industries Ltd became net-debt free before the March 2021 target

Reliance Industries Limited has become a net debt-free company months before its target after raising over Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days via a rights issue and by roping in global tech investors to buy a minority stake in Jio Platforms Limited, the company announced on Friday. The company has raised Rs 1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22. PIF's investment marks the end of Jio Platforms' current phase of induction of financial partners, the company said. Watch the video for more.



