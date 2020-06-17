India-China clashes in the past: How India scored over China in the 1967 Nathu La conflict

The Galwan river in eastern Ladakh has been in the news lately. It is one of the sectors where Indian and Chinese armies are at a stand-off. As per recent media reports, while both the armies are on their respective sides of the Line of-Actual Control (LAC), the situation is not yet normal. But India and China have had several conflicts in the past, one them being the 1967 Nathu La conflict. India's highest mountain pass in northeastern Sikkim, which is sandwiched between Bhutan, Chinese-ruled Tibet and Nepal was a bone of contention. But India managed to get the better of the Chinese soldiers. Watch the video for more.



