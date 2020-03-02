India on alert as 2 Coronavirus cases emerge in Telangana and Delhi

Even as global death toll for Coronavirus crosses 3000, 2 cases have been reported in India, one from Delhi and the other from Telangana. The person from Delhi arrived from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Both patients are being closely monitored and their conditions are stable. Health minister Harsh Vardhan has shared the helpline number for Coronavirus which is 011-23978046. Watch the video for more.

