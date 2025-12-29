WATCH viral video: Minutes before pheras, Blinkit delivers sindoor just in time at wedding

Minutes before the pheras, with guests seated and rituals lined up, a crucial detail slipped through the cracks. What followed was a quick decision, a 16-minute countdown, and a delivery rider sprinting into a wedding venue, turning a potential ceremonial pause into a viral snapshot of modern weddings powered by instant commerce.

A couple’s wedding took an unexpected but light-hearted turn after they realised they had forgotten sindoor moments before the pheras and placed a last-minute order on Blinkit.

The moment was shared on Instagram by Vogueshaire Weddings, which described the incident in its caption: “Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realised one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can’t wait, and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don’t just come with romance, they come with same-day delivery too!”

The video opens with a clear disclaimer on screen: “This is not a commercial ad! This is a real wedding problem.” The groom is then seen addressing the camera, half-amused and half-bewildered, as he explains the situation. “There is this one thing that pheras are incomplete without, and we seem to have completely forgotten about it. That thing would be sindoor,” he says.

As laughter ripples through the gathering, a relative pulls out a phone and places an order on Blinkit. Moments later, the groom offers an update to the camera: “We have placed the order, it is expected to arrive in 16 minutes.” The clip then cuts to a relative rushing to meet the delivery agent, collecting the sindoor just in time.

The video ends with the groom applying sindoor on his bride, prompting cheers, laughter and visible relief from family and guests.

Watch the viral video here: