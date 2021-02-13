 India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media : News Reel: Business Today
India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media

BusinessToday.In | February 13, 2021

Indian health workers have managed to vaccinate only 7.5 million frontline workers on priority, a rate at which it would take country several years to reach its goal of vaccinating 300 million people by August; India's retail inflation stayed within the central bank's target range for the second consecutive month as it fell to a 16-month low in January; Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has called for a well-defined framework of laws and norms to govern free speech on social-media services like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Watch this and more on News Blast.

