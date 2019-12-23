Indian Muslims have nothing to fear from CAA, NRC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed crowds at a BJP rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party for failing to provide adequate welfare for the people of Delhi, the prime minister's focus soon shifted to the controversial issue of citizenship. He accused his rivals of stoking fear among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law and asserted that his government's schemes have never discriminated on the basis of religion. Watch the video for more.

