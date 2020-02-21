Indian Railways gives you free platform ticket if you do this

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal shared a video of a machine installed at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi. Exercising in front of the squat machine results in a free platform ticket. The ministry is trying out different experiments. At the Goa station, security officials are enjoying a different kind of ride. Watch the video for more.

Also watch: All about Trump's 'Beast', the Presidential limousine built to protect him

Watch more: Trump visit: Internet has fun with Modi-Trump memes







