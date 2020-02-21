 Indian Railways gives you free platform ticket if you do this : News Reel: Business Today
Indian Railways gives you free platform ticket if you do this

February 21, 2020

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal shared a video of a machine installed at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi. Exercising in front of the squat machine results in a free platform ticket. The ministry is trying out different experiments. At the Goa station, security officials are enjoying a different kind of ride. Watch the video for more.

