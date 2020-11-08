Joe Biden beats Trump to become the 46th President of the US

Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump, positioned himself as a leader who would 'seek not to divide, but to unite' a country reeling under a pandemic and a battered economy. Biden's victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed counting of the votes. Joe Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, he needed to clinch the presidency, with a win in Pennsylvania. Watch the video for more.

