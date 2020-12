As the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis has turned out to be a source of profiteering for some. India Today's special investigation team has exposed how some unscrupulous elements of society are issuing false Covid results at some state-run hospitals merely for money. It also shows how lab technicians are issuing the bogus covid reports without conducting any lab examination and handing over the 'guaranteed' results on demand, Watch the video for more details.