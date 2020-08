The RBI has approved appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank. He will be taking over from Aditya Puri who will step down in October 2020. Jagdishan, who has kept a low profile at the bank, joined it in 1996 and has been at the forefront of some strategic decisions. Watch the video to know more about him.

