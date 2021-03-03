 Meet The Founder: Able Joseph, AISLE : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Meet The Founder: Able Joseph, AISLE

Mukesh Adhikary | March 3, 2021

Based out of Bangalore, Aisle is a high-intent dating app, designed for people of Indian-origin from around the world who are looking for serious relationships. Able Joseph is the Founder and CEO of Aisle. Founded in 2014, Aisle is on a mission to connect single Indians interested in meaningful relationships. He was inspired to design the platform after moving abroad and finding it difficult to connect with like-minded people. Tired of the casual dating scene and gamified swiping apps as a whole, he created Aisle. Able is currently based out of Bengaluru, where he oversees product development, design, and marketing for the platform. In terms of growth, the CAGR of the company's revenue over the last 3 years stands at 85%. In 2020, 45% of Aisle's revenue came from Tier 2 & 3 cities compared to 38% in 2019. In 2021, growth will come from Tier-2/3 cities and the young population residing in smaller cities will be the focus point for dating apps.



