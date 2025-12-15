'No more casual or sick leave': Company’s new policy leaves employees furious and social media talking

A Reddit post has triggered widespread outrage online after screenshots revealed a company’s sweeping overhaul of its employee leave policy, with users calling the changes harsh, demoralising and potentially illegal.

The screenshots, shared on Reddit under the title “Important Leave Policy Update”, appear to be taken from an internal LinkedIn post authored by an HR and Recruitment Specialist. In the note, the company announced what it called “key updates” to its leave structure, saying the changes were meant to simplify the system and align it with the organisation’s current work culture.

According to the post, Casual Leave and Sick Leave have been completely removed. In their place, employees will now receive Annual Paid Leave, credited at the rate of one day per month, adding up to 12 days a year. This leave can be used for personal time off, vacations, or other needs, without any distinction between casual or medical reasons.

The revised policy also introduces Hospitalisation Leave, but with strict conditions. This leave will only be applicable in cases of medical emergencies that require hospitalisation. Employees must submit valid hospital documents such as admission or discharge papers, or a certified medical report. The hospitalisation leave will be credited in two phases—three days in January and three days in July, totalling six days annually.

The HR note stressed that the intent behind the overhaul was to make the leave framework clearer and more consistent. Employees were encouraged to reach out to the HR team if they had questions or needed clarification.

However, once the screenshots surfaced on Reddit, reactions were swift and scathing.

One user sarcastically joked that the company might as well introduce a “death bed leave” for the last day of an employee’s life. Another commenter flagged potential legal issues, arguing that the policy appeared to violate labour laws, as casual and sick leave are mandated under the Shops and Establishments Act in many Indian states.

A third user described the policy as “totally ridiculous” and demanded to know which company had implemented it. Yet another shared a personal comparison, writing, “Damn this is terrible. The company I work in doesn’t have the concept of sick leave, but we do get 2.5 days of annual leave a month and the luxury of taking unpaid leave as well. It’s not great now that they’ve rescinded work from home, but it’s taking a nosedive anyway.”

The incident has reignited a broader debate on employee welfare, legal compliance, and the growing perception that some companies are tightening workplace policies at the cost of basic protections. As the post continues to circulate, many users are calling for greater transparency and accountability from employers when it comes to changes that directly affect workers’ health and work-life balance.