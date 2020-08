Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's deal-making spree hasn't ended yet. After selling stake in Jio Platforms to global tech giants and other big investors, he's now eyeing multiple takeovers in the tech and consumer business space. Let's take a look at the list of companies RIL is in talks with for investment or future takeover. Watch the video for more.

