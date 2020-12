The mutant coronavirus which had Britain reimposing strict lockdown has made its way to India. Out of 33,000 passengers who came from the UK ,between November 25 and December 22, 114 passengers tested positive for coronavirus out of which six of them have the new strain. Those positive for new coronavirus have been kept in single room isolation pods at special health care facilities by state governments and their close ones have also been quarantined. Watch the video for more details.