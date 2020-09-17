 Now a bicycle for Rs 3.7 lakh; Dr Reddy's to provide Russian vaccine in India : News Reel: Business Today
Now a bicycle for Rs 3.7 lakh; Dr Reddy's to provide Russian vaccine in India

BusinessToday.In | September 17, 2020

Premium bicycle maker Scott Sports India on Wednesday introduced a full suspension cross country bicycle Spark RC 900 at a whopping Rs 3.7 lakh; Software engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants, analysts, among others are the professionals  who saw the biggest loss of jobs among salaried employees due to coronavirus lockdown; Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Dr Reddy's) and Russia's sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have joined hands to carry out clinical trials and distribution of 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India. Watch this and more on News Blast.

