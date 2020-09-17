33% Delhiites exposed to coronavirus, have Covid antibodies, reveals latest sero survey

One in three Delhiites has, in all likelihood, developed Covid antibodies after being exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to initial findings of a serological survey in Delhi.

The third serological survey, which collected 17,000 samples from all 11 districts in the national capital, suggested that the prevalence of antibodies for COVID-19 went up from 29.1 per cent to around 33 per cent between August and September.

A seroprevalence survey uses serology tests to determine the number of people in a population or community who have antibodies against an infectious disease.

The conclusive findings of the antibody survey are likely to be officially announced next week. Although the final figures of the study are yet to be disclosed, if the numbers are extrapolated to roughly 2 crore Delhiites, the finding implies that 66 lakh people in the national capital have been silently exposed to the virus and now carry antibodies following their successful recovery.

The exposure of 66 lakh Delhiites to the virus was more than 33 times the 1.9 lakh confirmed infections till September 7, the date on which the 7-day sampling ended. If confirmed, this would be the highest seroprevalence since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The second sero survey carried out in the first week of August showed the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies in 29.1 per cent of the population, up from 23.4 per cent in the first serological study conducted from June end to early July.

Where 15,000 samples were compiled for the second survey, more than 21,000 samples were collected in the first one.

