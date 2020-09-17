Now pay health insurance premium in instalments

Health insurance premium is not affordable for all. Either people compromise with a low sum insured policy or they don't buy a policy at all. To make the health policies pocket-friendly, insurance companies have launched instalment option on couple of health insurance products. Some insurers have already launched it while others have to follow suit by September 30. If you are willing to go for the EMI option, make sure to take note of key details. We tell you all about it in this video.

