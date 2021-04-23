Oxygen shortage: Lucknow hospitals turn away patients

Amid the rising oxygen supply crisis in India, hospitals across the country are running out of the liquid medical oxygen, hence requesting families of patients to take them elsewhere for treatment. There have been notices put up in the hospitals requesting patients to visit other centres as they lack medical oxygen in their hospitals. The notice also says they are unable to get oxygen despite repeated requests to the Uttar Pradesh CM and central government. Watch the video for more details.

