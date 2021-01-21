Passwords, taxes and more: What you must know about Bitcoin

Is losing money in your investments the worst thing that can happen to you? A Bitcoin investor may lose millions of dollars in Bitcoin due to the forgotten password. In this digital age, it is not easy to remember so many passwords. But in the case of Bitcoin, you will end up losing your fortunes if you forget your account password. This is one of the many reasons why you should be cautious about investing in cryptocurrencies. Watch as Aprajita Sharma, Business Today talks about measures to keep the bitcoin passwords safe in detail.

