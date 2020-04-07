PM Abe announces emergency; UK PM's health worsens

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced emergency on Tuesday for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres; India, like a lot of countries plunged into crisis by the pandemic, is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated for worsening coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit, with his foreign minister deputizing for him as the nation tackles the COVID-19 crisis. Watch this and more on News Blast.



