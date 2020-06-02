Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would get its growth back and added that the government had already started taking steps towards boosting the economy with eased guidelines under the 'Unlock 1' strategy. His comments came while addressing the inaugural session of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session 2020 to mark 125 years of its inception. But much of what he stated has to be followed through with actions to satisfy industry's demands. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, analyses the PM's speech from the perspective of Indian industry. Watch the video for more.





