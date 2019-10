PNB scam: Mehul Choksi moves plea, says can't come to India

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of the accused in the Rs 13 000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has moved a fresh application and additional submissions before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai. Choksi told the PMLA judge MS Azmi that he is unable to travel and return to India given his medical condition and ailments.