Rahul Gandhi shares Singapore PM Lee's guidelines for coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi on Twitter when he told him to focus on the prevention of coronavirus. He also shared a video of Singapore's Prime Minister who spoke about how Singapore was handling the crisis. Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong in a video directly spoke to Singaporeans regarding the situation of the country and how fear was worse than the virus itself. Citing the example of SARS , he asserts how the world is much better prepared to deal with COVID 19 outbreak now. Watch the video for more.

