Rajan warns against upsetting bond market; FM on cryptocurrencies

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday cautioned that 'drastic changes' in India's monetary policy framework can upset the bond market; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government is not shutting all windows for cryptocurrencies, or blockchain, and fintech as yet. Watch this and more on News Blast.

